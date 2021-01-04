PDC world champion Gerwyn Price the latest switching-sports success story

Gerwyn Price became world darts champion on Sunday evening, seven years after quitting his professional rugby career.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a selection of others who have swapped sports and nailed it.

Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor, left, made 11 appearances for the Republic of Ireland women’s football team (Richard Sellers/PA)

Taylor, 34, is a two-weight world champion boxer and the current undisputed lightweight champion. In 2019, the London 2012 gold medallist became one of only eight boxers in history (male or female) to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world titles at the same time. She also made 11 appearances for the Republic of Ireland’s senior women’s football team between 2006-2009, scoring two goals, having also represented her country at under-17 and under-19 level.

Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Bill Williams took up boxing in 2009 (Adam Davy/PA)

The 35-year-old New Zealander has played both rugby league and rugby union for his country, winning multiple World Cups in both codes and is currently one of the NRL’s biggest stars with Sydney Roosters. He made his debut as a professional boxer in 2009 and won the New Zealand heavyweight title in 2012. Williams won all seven of his professional fights, three by knockout.

Dame Sarah Storey

At the age of 14, Sarah Storey won six medals in the pool at the Barcelona Paralympics. She persisted with swimming until 2005, racking up five Paralympic golds, eight silvers and three bronzes – but ear infections caused her to opt for a new sport, cycling. She won nine more golds on bikes – making her the most successful female British Paralympic athlete of all time – and was made a Dame in 2013.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry was a senior international footballer and cricketer at the age of 16 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Perry made her debuts for both Australia’s national cricket and football teams at the age of 16. She was named by the International Cricket Council last month as women’s player of the decade and in 2011 she became the first Australian to appear in both ICC and FIFA World Cups. The 30-year-old made 18 appearances for the national football team between 2007 and 2013, scoring three goals.

Curtis Woodhouse

Curtis Woodhouse, right, was a £1million footballer before his boxing career (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former footballer Woodhouse, who made more than 100 appearances for Sheffield United, was signed by Birmingham for £1million in 2001 and also had spells at Peterborough, Hull and Grimsby before turning to boxing in 2006 after “falling out of love” with football. He won the British super-lightweight title in 2014 and won 24 of his 31 professional bouts, 13 by knockout.