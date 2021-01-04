Cristiano Ronaldo hits 250million Instagram followers – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty successful on the field…

So @Cristiano has beaten @Pele’s record for career goals with his 758th strike. That’s about 42 goals a season for 18 years. Mind-blowing. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2021 😂 ridiculous https://t.co/asV4H9vwUQ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 4, 2021

…and off it!

Happy birthday!

Have a great birthday, @JamesMilner! 🥳 Hoping for three points as a boss present ✊ pic.twitter.com/DQbgBvmrrL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2021 Happy birthday, Simmo! 💙 pic.twitter.com/yKqfGJOU9n — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 4, 2021 🥳 Happy Birthday, @AdamWebster31!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NHGwXHkZvH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2021

Toby Alderweireld has a goal for 2021.

Cricket

What to do when you’re in quarantine?

Little bit of Warzone later… https://t.co/LVzFIwLBhL — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 4, 2021

NBA

Stephen Curry had himself a night.

STEPHEN CURRY HOW 62 POINTS pic.twitter.com/3Y8BQGI7lj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021 Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021 62…🚀🚀🚀 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 4, 2021 Steph going crazy😳🔥 — Kev (@KevKnox) January 4, 2021

And celebrated in unusual fashion…

NFL

The Eagles don’t seem too fussed their defeat dashed New York Giants’ play-off hopes.

We don’t like you either 😀😀😀 https://t.co/aAjrcSEri8 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 4, 2021

Tom Brady is ready for another run at the play-offs.

Golf

Justin Rose went out to catch his dinner.

Off to sort out lunch…. put your orders in! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/84PjgCCqzn — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) January 4, 2021

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying a spectacular winter break.

Boxing

Frank Bruno paid tribute to the late Gerry Marsden.