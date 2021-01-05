West Brom striker Karlan Grant sidelined for five to six weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

West Brom have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Karlan Grant will be out for the next five to six weeks with a cracked bone in his foot.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury ahead of Albion’s Premier League match against Arsenal on January 2 – a game in which Sam Allardyce’s team were beaten 4-0 at the Hawthorns.

Grant joined the Baggies from Huddersfield in October in a deal that could eventually be worth a reported £15million.

He has made 12 appearances and scored one goal – in the 1-1 draw at Brighton shortly after his arrival at the club.