Edinson Cavani still suspended for Manchester United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Edinson Cavani is suspended for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against rivals Manchester City.

The 33-year-old striker serves the second match of a three-game ban handed down by the Football Association for using a racial term in a social media post.

Long-term absentee Phil Jones remains sidelined but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no other injury concerns, which means Victor Lindelof should return from a back complaint.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus could be back for City after completing a period of isolation following positive Covid-19 tests announced on Christmas Day.

However, Ferran Torres, Ederson, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are all still out.

Aymeric Laporte missed Sunday’s win over Chelsea with a minor hamstring problem and remains doubtful, as does Nathan Ake who was not fit enough to return from a muscle injury at the weekend.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Mengi, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Pellistri, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Ighalo.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Carson, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Aguero, Palmer, Mbete, Harwood-Bernabe, Delap, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Jesus.