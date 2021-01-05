Livingston sign former St Mirren and Hearts striker Gavin Reilly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Livingston have signed former St Mirren and Hearts striker Gavin Reilly.

Reilly has signed an 18-month deal after Carlisle allowed him to move on after he netted one goal in 21 games for the Sky Bet League Two leaders.

Livi boss David Martindale told the club’s official website: “Gavin is a player I’ve been trying to sign in most transfer windows since he moved away from St Mirren a few seasons ago.

“I nearly had him signed in 2018 but he opted to go down to Bristol Rovers and, at the time, it was a very good move for him.

“While at St Mirren, Gavin always impressed me and as most of you will remember, he was prolific the season St Mirren won the Scottish Championship.

“I really liked his style of play and he always caused us problems when he was playing against us. He caught my eye that campaign on a number of occasions.”

Reilly began his career at Queen of the South before playing for Hearts, Dunfermline and St Mirren.

The 27-year-old netted four goals for Bristol Rovers and also hit four goals in a loan spell for Cheltenham before moving to Carlisle.