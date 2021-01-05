Rice quick on the draw and KP on safari – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.
Football
Marcus Rashford shared some positivity as the country started its latest lockdown.
As did Nigel Adkins.
Jordan Henderson called for improvements at Liverpool.
The likeness is uncanny…
Vinnie Jones turned 56.
Phil Neville stayed positive.
Jesse Lingard to make Turf Moor a ‘happy place’?
Shots fired to Messi and Ronaldo…
Andrea Radrizzani is loving life in charge of Leeds.
Big game Drogba.
Cricket
Stuart Broad relished getting out on the field.
Life in quarantine’s not all bad.
The greatest single of all time?
The Lion King.
Jimmy Neesham hailed Kane Williamson.
Virat Kohli was happy to be in the gym.
Formula One
McLaren’s Lando Norris tested positive.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn scooped an award.
Tyson Fury was loving the snow.
Golf
We could all do with being a bit more like Miguel Angel Jimenez as he turns 57.
Tennis
Karolina Pliskova was ready to go.
Darts
Rob Cross had fire in his belly.
