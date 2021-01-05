Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre joins Famalicao on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves have confirmed wing-back Ruben Vinagre’s loan spell at Olympiacos has been cut short to allow him to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign with Famalicao.

The 21-year-old had joined the Greek champions in October with a view to a permanent move, but made only four appearances, so will now look for some more game time during a loan spell in his native Portugal.

Vinagre signed for Wolves on a permanent basis from Monaco in June 2018, following an initial loan spell during their promotion campaign, and played 70 times, scoring three goals.