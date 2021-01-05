Albi Skendi helps Yeovil cruise past Weymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Yeovil cruised to a 3-0 Vanarama National League win over derby rivals Weymouth.

Josh Neufville opened the scoring in the 14th minute, firing home from the edge of the box for his second goal in as many games since the new year.

It was 2-0 just five minutes later, Albi Skendi with a clinical finish, and Reuben Reid was denied twice before half-time by fellow debutant Ethan Ross – both players having signed for their respective clubs earlier in the day.

Weymouth had a pair of second-half penalty appeals waved away and it was Yeovil who added to the score from the spot, Joe Quigley converting after Jake McCarthy was dismissed for a last-man foul.