Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer. The Guardian reports the Spanish giants have reached out to the 28-year-old with a long-term offer which they hope will be enough to get a deal over the line, with Liverpool also pushing hard for his signature.

Arsenal are interested in a deal for Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia, according to the Daily Mirror. However, while the 24-year-old is on the Gunners’ radar, the club’s lack of funds means they are not expected to make a move this month – unless they are first able to offload some players.

Graziano Pelle has been linked with West Ham (Scott Heavey/PA)

West Ham could look to a veteran to fill out their attack if they are unable to sign Josh King from Bournemouth. The Daily Star says 35-year-old Italian striker Graziano Pelle is on the club’s list of alternatives if their renewed bid for 28-year-old King falls through.

The Daily Mail reports Brentford have entered the race for Preston midfielder Ben Pearson. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer, with Celtic and West Brom also expressing an interest in his services.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos could officially be on the way out at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Sergio Ramos: The 34-year-old has rejected a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Kingsley Coman: The Bayern Munich winger is the subject of interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United, reports the Daily Mirror.