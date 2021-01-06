Ozil’s airport lift as Verstappen rides the waves – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Football

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Josh Dasilva made up.

Of course you didn’t mean it. So don’t worry. I’m a viking and I am fine. But… You owe me a new shin pad 😇. You have a great future ahead @joshdasilva_ . Be strong & keep working hard. Best of luck to you and your team. Big hug, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. https://t.co/D6fL12OyQx — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) January 6, 2021

Mesut Ozil did not need to book a taxi.

BOOM! Finally, some good news in 2021!If you need a (covid-secure) lift to the airport @MesutOzil1088, let me know. https://t.co/ZNVsuBjYZa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

We have waited years to see that picture!

Out of order lol https://t.co/4eSrqPheYx — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) January 6, 2021

Happy birthdays to Terry Venables, Andy Carroll, Steed Malbranque and Attilio Lombardo.

Happy birthday to our former player and manager, Terry Venables! 🎉#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/mKyjIEwDa3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 6, 2021 A very happy birthday to Andy Carroll! 🥳🎉 Have a great day, @AndyTCarroll! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xNwAH6RG5P — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 6, 2021 STEEEEEEEEEEEED! 🎈#FFC pic.twitter.com/X2Wdju727N — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 6, 2021 🎈 Happy Birthday, Attilio Lombardo!#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/ri484aDa0M — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 6, 2021

Arsenal marked the anniversary of the return of ‘The King’.

Tributes continued to pour in for Colin Bell.

Legends on a legend 💬 👑 A tribute to Colin Bell featuring words from Joe Mercer, Malcolm Allison, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee and Geoff Hurst. 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/EjmIZuIcqF — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Gallagher’s HFB (@themightyi)

West Ham marked 14 years since Mark Noble’s first goal for the club…

🗓 #OnThisDay in 2007 a Canning Town lad called Mark Noble scored his very first goal in Claret & Blue. The rest, as they say, is history… pic.twitter.com/965fdn5ZSn — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 6, 2021

…and served up ‘Salad a la Soucek’ for one of this season’s form players.

What a surprise at the canteen today? 😂😍🥔 pic.twitter.com/K88Fcw3Zvy — Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) January 6, 2021

Cricket

England started training in Sri Lanka.

Even Kane Williamson’s team-mates want his autograph.

"What is going on?" 🤔 Not much, just BJ Watling fanboying Kane Williamson in the middle of a press conference 😄pic.twitter.com/aLJ2ypQUef — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

And who can blame them with that form!

Kane Williamson's home Test summer: 🇳🇿 Four innings🏏 639 runs @ 159.75💯 Two double centuries, one century💥 Made his new highest score in Tests – 251🔝 Captained New Zealand to No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide Test Team Rankings and claimed the No.1 batting spot Incredible! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SMyC4vQLm3 — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Sarah Taylor has a new cap.

Extremely proud of getting this hat! Thank you @ICC 🏏🧢 pic.twitter.com/WKwC3ZzkSh — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) January 6, 2021

From one cricket great to another.

Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer. It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hv40utCC3I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

Guess the movie and the cricketers.

KP is back.

Right, I AM BACK! What have I missed? Anything of interest? Here’s a couple pics I took on our holiday in SA! pic.twitter.com/mJrxkScbDp — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 6, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen enjoyed a ride out on a jetski in Monaco.

Boxing

Lennox Lewis sent his best wishes to Dr Dre after the rapper was taken ill.

Wishing my friend Dr. Dre a full and speedy recovery from his health scare. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Prayers from my family to yours Dre. Get well soon! Bless! — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) January 6, 2021

Josh Warrington was hard at it in the gym.

2021 💥 Same Work Ethic pic.twitter.com/bagiETiHSr — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) January 6, 2021

Golf

Lee Westwood picked up another award.

Honoured to receive @AGWgolfwriters Golfer of the Year award, 22 years on from my 1st! Thanks all media teams making golf so accessible this year. Great to see @RoseFoundation1 & @sophiacpopov commended for their work with the Woman's game & @JonRahmpga representing 🇪🇺 in the 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/4lcFP7MuRJ — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 6, 2021

MMA

