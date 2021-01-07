Joe Walsh returns negative Covid-19 test but Gillingham are without Josh Eccles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham reported all first-team players and coaching staff have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of their Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Goalkeeper Joe Walsh had been one of the players showing coronavirus symptoms, missing the last two matches and leaving Gills with no back-up for number one Jack Bonham on the bench.

On-loan midfielder Josh Eccles was recalled by Coventry earlier this week, having played 14 games for the Kent club.

Striker Dominic Samuel is recovering after a positive Covid-19 test but is a long-term absentee following a hamstring tear last month, while midfielders Jacob Mellis (knee) and Stuart O’Keefe (broken leg) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Burton have completed a deal for Blackburn defender Hayden Carter on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has become the first signing for new Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who has returned for a second spell in charge.

Forward Niall Ennis has gone back to parent club Wolves after making 10 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell.

Hasselbaink and assistant Dino Maamria are set to be in the dugout for the first time having watched from the stand as the struggling Brewers were thrashed 5-1 at home by Oxford last weekend.