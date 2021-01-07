Marco Stiepermann and Lukas Rupp could return for Norwich against Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich could have midfielders Marco Stiepermann and Lukas Rupp in contention again for the FA Cup third round tie against Coventry.

German duo Stiepermann (ear infection) and Rupp (hamstring) have both been scheduled to step up their rehabilitation after sitting out the last couple of matches for the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

Teenage goalkeeper Daniel Barden could also be drafted in for another start, with Michael McGovern (hamstring) facing an extended spell out and number one Tim Krul just back from a thigh problem.

Youngsters Josh Martin and Tyrese Omotoye are also hoping for a chance as Canaries head coach Daniel Farke looks set to rotate his squad, with winger Onel Hernandez (groin), defender Sam Byram (hamstring), Bali Mumba and forward Adam Idah (both knee) still continuing their own recovery.

Coventry have signed Leicester midfielder Matty James on loan until the end of the season.

James made 15 appearances for Championship rivals Barnsley after joining them on loan in October, but is eligible for the cup tie at Carrow Road.

The Sky Blues have also recalled midfielder Josh Eccles from a loan spell at League One Gillingham, where he was an unused substitute for their FA Cup first-round match against non-league Working in November.

Forward Matt Godden is out with a foot problem, while striker Tyler Walker (calf), defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek) all continue their own rehabilitation.