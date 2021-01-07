Osman Kakay and Lee Wallace set to miss QPR cup clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

QPR are set to be without Osman Kakay and Lee Wallace for the visit of west London neighbours Fulham in the FA Cup.

Defender Kakay has not featured since mid-December due to a leg injury.

Full-back Wallace is still struggling to shake off an ongoing calf problem.

Reserve goalkeeper Liam Kelly has joined Motherwell on loan.

Fulham’s plans have been hindered by the recent positive Covid-19 tests in the squad, but boss Scott Parker planned to give some fringe players a run-out anyway.

Midfielder Stefan Johansen and back-up keeper Marek Rodak are among those likely to feature.

Full-back Kenny Tete is fit after a calf injury and could be involved.

Fellow defender Terence Kongolo is back in training after a broken foot but Saturday’s match will come too soon.