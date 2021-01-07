On-loan Rabbi Matondo in contention for Stoke debut against Leicester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rabbi Matondo could make his Stoke debut against Leicester after joining on loan from Schalke.

The Wales international has signed on loan in time to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie.

Boss Michael O’Neill is without strikers Steven Fletcher (groin), Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin).

Goalkeepers Angus Gunn (ankle) and Adam Davies (groin) are out while left-back Morgan Fox has been battling a hamstring problem.

Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are likely to sit out.

Striker Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while midfielder Maddison suffered a knee injury in the win at Newcastle.

Ricardo Pereira (groin) has returned to training but will not feature but fellow defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin) is available for the Foxes.

Roma loanee Cengiz Under is a doubt after the winger picked up an ankle knock.