Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could feature for Wolves after recalls

Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could be included in the Wolves squad when they host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Striker Cutrone and midfielder Gibbs-White were this week recalled from their respective loan spells at Fiorentina and Swansea, and Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo may involve both on Friday night.

Leander Dendoncker (knee) will be assessed, but the third-round tie will probably come too soon for Willy Boly (hamstring). Daniel Podence (calf) and Marcal (groin) are improving but still not ready to return, while Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) remain out.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to rotate some of his squad for the clash at Molineux but will definitely be without Jeffrey Schlupp.

The utility man suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over Sheffield United and joins Scott Dann (thigh) and Gary Cahill (hamstring) as recent additions to the treatment table, while captain Luka Milivojevic will be assessed after a back spasm on Thursday.

Long-term absentees Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are still missing.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Buur, Hoever, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Silva, Cutrone.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Riedewald, Batshuayi, Ayew, Henderson, Ward, Woods, Meyer, Pierrick.