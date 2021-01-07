New signing Luke Norris could make Stevenage bow against Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could give a debut to new signing Luke Norris in the FA Cup tie with Swansea.

Norris made the move from Colchester earlier this week and the experienced striker is not cup-tied.

Fellow new signing Chris Lines may also feature following his arrival from Northampton, but loan signing Matt Stevens is ruled out after playing for Forest Green in the first round.

Striker Marcus Dinanga has joined Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper has defender Kyle Naughton available again for the trip to Stevenage.

Naughton has missed the last four games through injury but has trained all week and is set to be part of the squad.

Fellow defenders Ryan Bennett (hamstring) and Joel Latibeaudiere remain sidelined and midfielders Kasey Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White have been recalled from loan spells by their respective parent clubs.

The Swans have recalled central defender Brandon Cooper from his loan spell with Newport but the 20-year-old is cup-tied.