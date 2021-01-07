Oldham forward Bobby Grant suspended for FA Cup clash with Bournemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oldham will continue to be without Bobby Grant for their Emirates FA Cup third-round clash with Bournemouth.

Grant was due to serve the second game of his three-match ban for being sent off on Boxing Day during his side’s second-half abandonment of the game against Forest Green on January 2.

Striker George Blackwood is set to remain in the treatment room following a setback on his recovery from injury.

Manager Harry Kewell will be slightly relieved, however, after all his first team returned negative Covid-19 tests ahead of the fixture.

Bournemouth’s Joshua King could be pushing for a starting place after recovering from a back issue.

The former Manchester United forward, who has been linked with a January move to West Ham, has made a number of substitute appearances but sat out of his side’s 1-0 win at Stoke.

Winger Arnaut Danjuma (hamstring) and defender Chris Mepham (calf) remain unavailable.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) is a long-term absentee and yet to make his Cherries debut.