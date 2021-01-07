Stoke sign Wales winger Rabbi Matondo on loan from Schalke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke have signed Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old Wales international, who has made 30 Bundesliga appearances since leaving Manchester City for Germany in a deal worth in excess of £11million two years ago, has seven senior caps to his name.

Matondo told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Stoke City until the end of the season and am looking forward to it.

“I’ve come here to help the lads in every possible way I can. As an attacking player, hopefully I can add some goals and assists to try and help the team make the promotion spots.”