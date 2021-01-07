Derby delight and taunting Tyson – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.

Football

John Stones loved City’s Manchester derby victory.

Ditto Fernandinho.

Capital gain for Kevin De Bruyne.

Tickets to London, please! pic.twitter.com/3E3nzE8Fii — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 6, 2021

Amad Diallo completed his move to Old Trafford.

I can not wait to start🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/n0gGrIQGgc — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo79) January 7, 2021

Wesley Fofana felt the freeze at Foxes training.

Toby Alderweireld required help.

Need a new profile photo guys, can any creative young Spurs fans help draw this? 🎨#AlderweireldArtSchool pic.twitter.com/svV9UL7kM0 — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) January 7, 2021

The start of a glittering career.

Sergio Ramos was not afraid of the snow.

James Rodriguez was enjoying a cuppa.

Yannick Bolasie was working hard.

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 & 𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 #𝙊𝙣𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 💪🏿💨 pic.twitter.com/5iP23Pbnwu — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 7, 2021

As was Alberto Moreno.

Poco a poco! Buenas sensación la de volver a trotar 💪🏻 @VillarrealCF pic.twitter.com/Ou48j23mzo — Alberto Moreno (@18albertomp) January 7, 2021

Cricket

England continued their prep.

Preparation continues in Sri Lanka! Just one week until we're back in action 😍 pic.twitter.com/7vM0Yr8plk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2021

And celebrated one of their greatest series wins.

What a series, what a team 😍 #OnThisDay in 2011 we lifted the Ashes down under! pic.twitter.com/5pzUNCUl5g — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2021

Ricky Ponting liked what he saw from Australia’s latest debutant.

Very impressed with Will Pucovski's innings today. To look the part at Test level on debut is a promising sign and rapt for him to break through after the setbacks he's had along the way. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 7, 2021

Ouch!

"ohhh you 🤬%!$🤬" Alex Hales is in a world of pain… #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Dk38BRPDXN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021

There was some positive negative news for Kevin Pietersen.

Everywhere I’ve travelled, I’ve always had a negative PCR test. It’s easy to do and needs to be made compulsory for ALL arrivals into UK. Happy to be at home! pic.twitter.com/vwRE7BMHbF — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 7, 2021

‘Scratch’.

S C R A T C H pic.twitter.com/oBGKW0KtNp — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 7, 2021

Boxing

Tony Bellew got his skates on.

Tyson Fury was braving the icy roads too.

Get that Thursday morning work!! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/u4zUSTgrZq — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2021

The Gypsy King later fired a frosty comment in Anthony Joshua’s direction.

That you out the window then chump! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2021

Joe Joyce is a force to be reckoned with.

Golf

Justin Rose admired the snowy scenes at Walton Heath.

Snooker

Bizarre.