Greg Leigh signs new deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season

Greg Leigh has extended his deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Following a loan spell at the Pittodrie club, the 26-year-old left-back signed a short-term contract with the Dons last October after leaving NAC Breda.

Leigh has been out recently with a hamstring problem.

A statement on the Dons official website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms defender Greg Leigh has extended his short-term deal and will remain at the club until the end of this season.

“The 26-year-old left back re-joined the Dons on a deal until January, and despite suffering from a minor injury since his return, will be a valuable member of the squad for the second half of the season.”