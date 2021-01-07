Graham Alexander appointed as new manager of Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Scotland international Graham Alexander has been confirmed as the new manager of Motherwell.

Alexander has won the race to succeed Stephen Robinson and will take charge in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley.

Motherwell say Chris Lucketti, Alexander’s long-time assistant and former Preston team-mate, will “work alongside” current assistant Keith Lasley.

Chairman Jim McMahon said on the club’s official website: “Graham has demonstrated to us he is the man to take us forward. He fits the profile of what we expect a Motherwell manager to be.

“He is dynamic. He is hungry. He will lead from the front and shares in our belief of developing talent. He also has a track record of success, leading clubs to promotions and cup finals.”

Alexander was sacked by Salford after five games of this season despite being unbeaten in League Two. The 49-year-old former Burnley player previously guided them to promotion into the English Football League.

Alexander was previously manager of Fleetwood, achieving promotion to League One, and Scunthorpe, who he guided to the League One play-offs.

“I am delighted to have been handed this role at a great club,” he said.

“People will get to understand the hard work I put in, along with my staff and players. I have always brought that to every club, as a player and a manager.

“It’s something different. It is something I am really excited about. I have been a manager now for seven to eight years, and had success with the three clubs I’ve been at. But this is out of my comfort zone. I’m someone who is up for a challenge, and I will get that here.

“I spoke to Stephen Robinson, as we played together at Preston. He said nothing but good things. That together with what I heard from the board meant it was a challenge I wanted to take on.”

He added: “I believe in producing young talent and I’ve always given chances. The board have made clear what they see as success for Motherwell, and I want to exceed those expectations.

“I’ve seen if you work hard enough, you can achieve whatever you want. But the work has to go in. And that not only comes from me, it comes from the whole group. My role as a manager is to get that working straight away.”

Robinson stepped down last week with Motherwell without a win since Halloween.

Lasley was handed the reins on an interim basis but a 3-0 derby defeat by Hamilton prompted an acceleration of the recruitment process.

The former Well skipper had been expected to get several games to stake his claim but Alexander emerged as the preferred candidate following a round of interviews.

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright and ex-Sunderland manager Simon Grayson are also believed to have been interviewed for the role.