Admiral Muskwe set for Wycombe debut in FA Cup tie with Preston

Wycombe could hand a debut to new loan signing Admiral Muskwe in the FA Cup third-round clash with Preston.

The 22-year-old forward has joined the Chairboys until the end of the season in a boost to Gareth Ainsworth’s attacking options.

Muskwe joins his Foxes team-mate Josh Knight, who has also extended his stay at Adams Park until the end of the campaign after impressing in defence.

Ainsworth faces his former club and is likely to make some changes, with Dennis Adeniran among those who will be hoping for a start.

Preston boss Alex Neil has promised to name a strong team.

Neil will give a debut to Brighton loanee midfielder Jayson Molumby, either from the start or off the bench.

Preston will be without goalkeeper Declan Rudd, who suffered an injury in training that will keep him out for a spell, but have moved swiftly to bring in Daniel Iversen on loan from Leicester.

Scott Sinclair could return after missing the last two games but loan signing Ched Evans is not eligible following his switch from Fleetwood.