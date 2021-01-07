Carlisle captain Nick Anderton set to return for Leyton Orient clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle should have captain Nick Anderton back available for their League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

The defender has missed the last two games after a period of self-isolation. Gime Toure has also been isolating after returning from France, where he had travelled for a family matter.

Carlisle are hopeful the match will beat the big freeze. With other teams in cup action, it represents a big chance for the Cumbrians to pull clear at the top of the table.

Striker Gavin Reilly left the club earlier this week by mutual consent and has since joined Livingston. The likes of Dean Furman and Connor Malley will hope to push for places in the starting line-up after returning from injury.

Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton is expected to return to the dugout at Brunton Park.

Embleton has missed the last three matches having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Danny Senda has overseen back-to-back wins in his absence to lift Orient up to ninth place in the table.

Midfielder Josh Wright, who last appeared for the first team at the end of November, has left the club by mutual consent.