Bradford bring in Jordan Stevens from Leeds

Bradford have signed Leeds winger Jordan Stevens on loan until the end of the season.

Stevens, 20, has been recalled from Swindon after spending the first half of the campaign on loan with them.

Bradford’s interim manager Mark Trueman told his club’s official website: “Leeds United have been great in agreeing to recall him and allowing him to join us.

“At this level, we are confident he will bring a lot to our squad. He is a very talented player, with raw pace and a naturally direct edge to his play, and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Stevens, who began his career at Forest Green, has made a total of six first-team appearances for Leeds since joining them in February 2018.

During his loan spell at Swindon he featured in 16 games in all competitions, scoring one goal.