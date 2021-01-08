Cambridge add new signing Jubril Okedina to squad for Harrogate visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could include new loan signing Jubril Okedina in his squad for the home game against Harrogate.

The 20-year-old defender has joined from Tottenham until the end of the season and could be among the substitutes.

Bonner has confirmed he has a clean bill of health, so Liam O’Neil (hamstring) and Hiram Boateng (shoulder) should be back in contention.

Forward Joe Ironside is among those pushing for recalls and on-loan Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni is hoping to feature.

Harrogate’s three new signings are all eligible and will be added to Simon Weaver’s squad.

Defender Jay Williams (Kettering), midfielder William Hondermarck (Norwich) and striker Josh March (Forest Green) have all joined the club this week, the latter two on loan until the end of the season.

Town will be without midfielder Jack Emmett after confirming this week that the 27-year-old will take time out from the game to focus on his recovery from chronic fatigue.

Defenders Will Smith (hamstring) and Dan Jones, plus goalkeeper Joe Cracknell (both knee) remain long-term absentees.