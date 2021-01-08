Reeco Hackett-Fairchild could start for Southend against Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southend could include new loan signing Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in their squad for the Sky Bet League Two game with Barrow.

The winger joined the Shrimpers from Portsmouth on Thursday and will remain at Roots Hall until the end of the season.

Veteran Alan McCormack (calf) is fit to return but forward Brandon Goodship (rib) remains out, while the game may come too soon for left-back Tom Clifford (ankle).

Manager Mark Molesley will make late calls on midfielders Kyle Taylor and Michael Klass following illnesses. Forward Kazaiah Sterling returned to parent club Tottenham this week after completing his loan spell.

Barrow will be without the suspended Harrison Biggins for the long trip to Essex.

Midfielder Biggins, on loan from Fleetwood, serves a one-match ban after being sent off for two bookable offences in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere on December 29.

The Bluebirds remain without defender Brad Barry (hamstring) and midfielder Mike Jones (Achilles).

Captain Lewis Hardcastle returned from more than two months out with an ankle problem last time out and is likely to be involved once again.