Midfielder Matty Lund available as Rochdale return to action against Crewe

Rochdale are set to return to action for the first time in three weeks against Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Dale, whose players and first-team staff have completed a period of coronavirus-related self-isolation, last played a match on December 19, when they lost 4-1 to Gillingham.

Tolaji Bola is one guaranteed absentee from that match having returned to parent club Arsenal this week at the end of his loan period.

Matty Lund is available after suspension while Paul McShane, Ryan McLaughlin, Ollie Rathbone, Jake Beesley and Gavin Bazunu could return.

Crewe have also had a break having not played since Boxing Day.

Alex have had two matches postponed because of Covid cases at their opponents, firstly Rochdale and then Shrewsbury.

Defender Olly Lancashire could return from a calf problem while Perry Ng serves the final match of his six-game suspension.

Callum Ainley (hamstring) remains sidelined while striker Offrande Zanzala was released last weekend and has since joined Carlisle.