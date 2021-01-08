Chorley have near fully-fit squad for FA Cup clash with coronavirus-hit Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chorley are nearing full fitness ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie at home to Derby.

The only question mark for manager Jamie Vermiglio is over the status of Sean Miller.

The forward has been out since suffering an injury in the second game of the season and though he has returned to training, Saturday’s match may come too soon for him.

Andy Halls and Harry Cardwell have both returned from the injuries which sidelined them before the turn of the year, with both among the substitutes last week at AFC Fylde, where the latter made a late appearance.

Derby will be without their entire first-team squad for the trip.

A coronavirus outbreak at the club, with several first-team players and staff testing positive, has led to everyone else within that bubble going into self-isolation.

In the absence of interim manager Wayne Rooney, development coaches Pat Lyons and Gary Bowyer will take charge of a group comprising of eight under-23 players, with the rest made up of the under-18s.

Lyons confirmed Bobby Duncan is in the squad, with the former Liverpool forwrd poised to make his debut for the Rams following his move from Fiorentina in September.