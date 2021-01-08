Brentford boss Thomas Frank tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship club have announced.

Frank, 47, was one of two individuals from the club to return a positive result after tests were conducted at the training ground on Thursday.

A club statement said: “Thomas will now isolate at home for ten days under EFL and Government regulations.

“Due to medical confidentiality, we will not give any further details of the other positive test.”

In Frank’s absence, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane led training on Friday and will be in charge for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough.

News of Frank’s positive test came three days after Brentford were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.