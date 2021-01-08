Eamonn Brophy may miss Kilmarnock’s game with Hamilton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer refused to say if Eamonn Brophy will take his place in the Kilmarnock squad for the visit of Hamilton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has signed a pre-contract with St Mirren and will join the Buddies in the summer.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Calum Waters remain out through injury.

Accies boss Brian Rice added Brian Easton to his lengthy list of absentees after the veteran defender suffered a knock in last week’s Lanarkshire derby win against Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could make his return from a groin injury at Rugby Park, however.

Scott Martin, who has missed four games, was expected to be back in the squad to face Well but did not make an appearance. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.