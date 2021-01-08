Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs ruled out for Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dundee United will be without midfield pair Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Butcher is expected to return from a hamstring injury the following weekend while Fuchs is waiting to see a specialist after a scan flagged up a knee problem.

Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards will return from injury while long-term absentee Logan Chalmers is back running after his ankle lay-off.

Michael O’Halloran is suspended for St Johnstone.

The Saints attacker was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and will complete a two-match ban.

An unnamed player will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.