N’Golo Kante absent for Chelsea’s tie with Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s FA Cup third-round clash with Morecambe due to a hamstring injury.

The World Cup-winning midfielder is not expected to be out for long, but will not be ready take on the Shrimps on Sunday.

Andreas Christensen has a minor knee issue, while Reece James is not quite past a thigh concern.

Youngsters Tino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence, Tino Livramento and Jude Soonsup-Bell have trained with Chelsea’s first team this week and could feature.

Brad Lyons could come straight into contention for Morecambe.

The 23-year-old Blackburn midfielder has joined the Shrimps on loan until the end of the season.

Morecambe are back in training after a Covid-19 shutdown while their players self-isolated for 10 days, and have a clean bill of health.

Manager Derek Adams was awarded the League Two manager of the month for December on Friday.