Crawley could be without top scorer Max Watters for Leeds clash

Crawley are sweating on the fitness of in-form top scorer Max Watters ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Leeds.

Striker Watters, who has been linked with a host of bigger clubs following 15 goals in 17 appearances, has missed Town’s last two games due to a hamstring problem and will be assessed.

Manager John Yems has no other selection concerns as he prepares for arguably the biggest game in the West Sussex club’s history.

Tom Nichols, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-5 first-round win at Torquay, and Ashley Nadesan could continue to lead the line, should Watters be absent.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is back in contention after recovering from an abdominal injury.

Cooper has missed the last three matches and it remains to be seen whether he goes straight back into the starting line-up.

Fellow centre-half Diego Llorente is fit-again following a setback in his recovery from a muscle strain, but will not be risked.

Tyler Roberts is unavailable, while defenders Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi (both knee), plus midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) remain long-term absentees.