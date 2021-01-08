Jem Karacan and George Taft could reinforce Iron in Bradford cup clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe could add new signings Jem Karacan and George Taft to their squad for the home game against Bradford.

Former Reading midfielder Karacan has joined on a free transfer after leaving Australian club Central Coast Mariners and defender Taft has arrived on loan from Bolton.

Striker Aaron Jarvis will be monitored after missing last week’s defeat at Stevenage, while defenders Harrison McGahey (hamstring), Junior Brown (thigh) and Manny Onariase (ankle) remain doubtful.

Kevin Van Veen (hamstring) and the midfield pair of Frank Vincent (thigh) and Fin Shrimpton (ankle) have also missed out in recent weeks.

Bradford’s new loan signings Will Huffer and Jordan Stevens will hope to make their first appearances for the club.

Goalkeeper Huffer has been signed from Bradford Park Avenue until the end of the season after Richard O’Donnell was ruled out for up to three months with a torn thigh muscle.

Winger Stevens has arrived on loan from Leeds until the end of the season after spending time at Swindon.

Defenders Bryce Hosannah and Reece Staunton and midfielder Zeli Ismail all remain sidelined with respective hamstring injuries.