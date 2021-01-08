Dylan Levitt returns to Manchester United after Charlton loan is cut short

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United have cut short Dylan Levitt’s loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Charlton.

The midfielder moved to The Valley in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal, but has made just five appearances for the Addicks with the last of those back in November.

Levitt has made as many outings for Wales this campaign after he was handed an international debut in September and is back at Old Trafford following United’s decision to activate his recall clause.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told the official club website: “Dylan is a professional lad and a very talented footballer.

“I’d like to thank Nicky Butt and Manchester United for allowing us to bring in Dylan on loan. He worked hard during his time here and we wish him the best for the future.”