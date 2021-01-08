Kristian Dennis misses out for St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis is unlikely to be available for the visit of Motherwell after reporting a slight calf problem.

But winger Ilkay Durmus returns from a neck problem and former Motherwell full-back Richard Tait has recovered from a bout of concussion.

Striker Junior Morias left the club during the week to sign for Boreham Wood on loan and will not return.

New Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will have Mark O’Hara back from suspension.

International clearance has been received for goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who arrived on loan from QPR.

However, Alexander will be without Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Ricki Lamie and Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long, who has a muscular injury.