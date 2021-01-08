Gary Neville makes fun of Jamie Carragher’s book – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.

Football

Gary Neville made fun of Jamie Carragher’s book.

Greatest Game 🤔 2 own goals v United 🤷🏻‍♂️ ( come on the 17th! ) pic.twitter.com/wuwMY1kJJw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 8, 2021

Ajax got their man.

Crawley received a message of support from Tyson Fury ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Leeds.

🥊 A message of support for the Reds from our mate @Tyson_Fury! #TownTeamTogether 🔴 pic.twitter.com/S3vkGjE5LM — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) January 8, 2021

Michail Antonio trained hard.

Covered every blade of grass in training 👀 #GrassHasNeverLookedBetter pic.twitter.com/EOrvzJgW6i — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 8, 2021

It was chilly in Madrid.

Cricket

Paul Stirling delivered a masterclass for Ireland.

💯 A 10th ODI hundred for @stirlo90, his second on the trot 💥 What an innings 👏 pic.twitter.com/f1VeGB3OP5 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 8, 2021

But it was not enough as the UAE secured a famous win.

1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ runs1️⃣3️⃣6️⃣ balls🌟 Maiden ODI 💯 Chundangapoyil Rizwan is named Player of the Match for his sublime knock! 👏#UAEvIRE pic.twitter.com/2X8cBcPhBN — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2021

Marnus Labuschange was asking all the questions.

Steve Smith’s return to form meant a lot.

Nice way to start the new year 💯 thanks everyone for the messages of support pic.twitter.com/bnd8QBvkBA — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 8, 2021

Some analysis got Ben Stokes giggling.

Happy birthday, Yorkshire!

🎂 The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is 158 years old today! The Club was founded on this day in 1863. #HappyBirthdayToMe #OneRose #YCCC pic.twitter.com/4n6YJJ2WIz — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 8, 2021

Stuart Broad loved the banter.

KP was back on it.

Australia-based Sam Billings shared his thoughts on coronavirus restrictions.

I can only compare it to the Australian approach that I’ve experienced. Why wouldn’t we learn from how they’ve dealt with it? Close borders, enforce full lockdown and be stricter with rules? https://t.co/kxXgVwOXZz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 8, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton thanked fans for his birthday wishes.

Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. I hope and pray wherever you are, you are staying positive despite what’s happening around us. My birthday wish is peace and love to all of you out there, no more pandemic and equality for us all 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6tGWeMrMIr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 8, 2021

Golf

We’ve all been there…

Rugby League

It was steak night for Sonny Bill Williams.

Alhamdullilah finally got out for a date night with the wife & one of the lovins. ❤️ Jazakhallah for your hospitality @volcanos_steakhouse 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/SPHHUrw8Tv — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 8, 2021

Warrington’s latest signing arrived.

Boxing

More positive vibes from Fury.

Positive vibes have a great January 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HRUTFLnI2q — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 8, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.