Crawley follow up addition of Towie star Mark Wright by signing his brother Josh

Crawley have followed up their signing of The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright by snapping up the TV personality’s brother Josh.

Mark Wright joined the Sky Bet League Two side on a non-contract basis last month but is yet to make an appearance for the club.

He will now be joined by a familiar face after younger brother Josh left Leyton Orient by mutual consent this week.

Both men previously spent time on loan at Crawley, but Mark went on to enjoy success on the small screen while Josh has carved out a career with clubs including Scunthorpe, Millwall and Gillingham.

Midfielder Josh, 31, said the opportunity to play for manager John Yems was a bigger draw than joining his sibling.

“I had a short spell here before, but I’m delighted to be back here,” he told the club’s website.

“Obviously what’s happened with Mark being here and signing as well, but the gaffer was the big thing for me.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times and ever since speaking to him and knowing him over the years I’ve wanted to play for him.”

On to the next chapter boy, could be the best one yet!! The big Man JE’s last signing before he went to legend heaven, the man that cherished you for being the player you are, then scored on your debut for him and even ended last season top scorer, from midfield. Not a bad run❤️ https://t.co/pO4dbG2aNN — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) January 7, 2021

Josh added: “Whenever you go into a new changing room it can be a little daunting or a little nerve-racking, but I’ve done it enough times now and got enough experience behind me.

“It obviously helped having Mark there, but I also know four or five of the boys that I’ve played with over different clubs over the years.”

Mark Wright tweeted upon his brother’s departure from Orient on Thursday – before his confirmation as a Crawley player – saying: “On to the next chapter boy, could be the best one yet!!”

Both men will hope to be involved when Crawley host Leeds in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.