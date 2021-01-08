Chris Wilder loves Blades job but knows there are no guarantees over his future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has stressed that he loves working for the club while also emphasising there are “no guarantees in football”.

The rock-bottom Blades set a new record for the longest winless start to a Premier League season last weekend when they were beaten 2-0 at Crystal Palace in their 17th game of the campaign, a 15th defeat.

Following the game, there was speculation circulating earlier this week about Wilder’s position.

At a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Bristol Rovers, Wilder said “I don’t really deal in” rumours and speculation, adding: “As far as I’m concerned, head down and on to the next game.”

The 53-year-old, who has guided the Blades from League One to the top flight since taking charge in 2016, last month said he would only quit if he thought it was the right thing for the club.

When he was asked on Friday if he was still enjoying the job, Wilder said: “I love working for this football club.

“It’s through difficult times. I’d much rather enjoy it if there was 30,000 Sheffield United fans supporting us (at Bramall Lane), which I have no doubt that there would be.

“But I love working for this football club, and we’ve had a great four-and-a-half years.”

After it had then been put to Wilder that fans would want to hear some sort of guarantee about his future, he said: “Football is what football is – there is no guarantees in football for anything at all.

“Nobody knows what’s round the corner for anybody. Rumours or speculation on everything, the highs and lows of football – there is absolutely no guarantees.

“So I can’t sit here and say I’m going to be the manager in the next five years, or in the next 24 hours. That’s just how football is.

“You get on with it and you work towards the next game. I’m under contract, and as far as I’m concerned I’m the manager of this football club, and I’ll do my very best as I have every day that I have done.

“Every day I put my head on a pillow and sleep easy because I do my very best for the club and help it in any way I can, and make decisions on every aspect for the benefit of the club.”

Wilder had earlier said he was “always speaking to the club, to the chief executive (Stephen Bettis) about the short, medium and long-term vision of the club”.

And he said: “I put my views forward, as honestly as I will always do, for what I think is the best thing for this club.

“I think we’ve always got our opinions, how we want to see a club move and what direction it wants to move in.

“I’ve always been that hands-on manager. I think people understand that and recognise it. I am interested in everything, and that’s all I can do – do that and respect who I’m employed by.”