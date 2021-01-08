John Coleman praises the spirit of his players after Accrington defeat Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accrington manager John Coleman praised the spirit of his side, as they defeated Charlton 2-0 at the Valley.

Two goals by Colby Bishop pushed the Lancashire side into the League One play-off positions.

With a three week lay-off due to Covid and weather postponements, Coleman was impressed with how his side stepped back into competitive fixtures.

He said “We just try and win every game, I feel for Charlton, we’ve caught them at the right time.

“They put us under a lot of pressure, it was a great game to watch as a neutral.

“We’ve got a steely determination in our squad, we’ve got a great set of lads, they bounce off each other.

“They work really hard, they demand high standards off each other.

“We had a little bit more in our legs because we haven’t played in a while. Overall it was a very good away performance.”

The visitors started the brisker of the two sides, and Bishop headed a Sean McConville free-kick wide after four minutes.

Charlton started to impose themselves, and debutant Liam Millar forced visiting keeper Nathan Baxter into a save, following a solo run after 13 minutes.

Jake Forster-Caskey forced Baxter into action again with 25 minutes gone, turning away one-handed a shot from outside the area.

The visitors went ahead after 36 minutes, when a poor back header by Charlton skipper Jason Pearce went over the head of the outstretched Ben Amos, allowing Bishop to easily head home with the goal at his mercy.

Charlton looked for the equaliser, and Alex Gilbey made Baxter clear off the line three minutes before the interval.

The game was settled by Bishop after 67 minutes, his second of the evening coming when he controlled a pass by Joe Pritchard to slot home past Amos.

It was a disappointing second half by Charlton, who have now failed to win since December 12.

Manager Lee Bowyer was upset with both the manner of the first goal and of the all-round display of his side.

He said: “I said to the players that hurts me. That’s probably the calmest I’ve been in a dressing room after a defeat.

“The one thing we had to do tonight was to compete physically, and we didn’t.

“Man for man they were better than us, all over the pitch. I can’t defend it.

“The goals sum us up at the moment – we’re soft, and teams are recognising that.

“I’ve got a player who is jumping out of tackles, and that’s not part of the game. You have to fight for everything in football.”