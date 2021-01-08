Damien Duff steps down from Republic of Ireland coaching role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Damien Duff has stepped down as one of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s assistants.

The 41-year-old, who won 100 senior caps for Ireland, was appointed to Kenny’s staff along with Keith Andrews in August after leaving a similar role at Celtic and had been expected to play his part in preparations for the forthcoming World Cup qualification campaign.

However, the former Blackburn, Chelsea, Newcastle and Fulham midfielder is leaving after a matter of months.

Duff said: “I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team and I wish Stephen, Keith and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.”

No reason has been given for Duff’s departure, although it is understood he was unhappy at an investigation launched into a video shown to the Ireland players before their friendly against England at Wembley in November last year.

Kenny is yet to taste victory in his eight games in charge of the national team and will hope to improve significantly upon that in qualifiers against Serbia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Azerbaijan.

The manager said: “Damien is an excellent coach as he proved in his time with us and his contribution to the Irish team was greatly appreciated by myself, my staff and the players and I wish him the very best of luck for the future.”