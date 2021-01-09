Morecambe boss Derek Adams vows to keep attacking approach against Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe will stick to their attacking guns against Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

The surprise package of the League Two campaign, the Shrimps still found themselves seventh in the table heading into the FA Cup third-round weekend despite having two matches postponed due to coronavirus.

Boss Derek Adams steered Morecambe away from relegation at the end of last term and since then has been able to usher in a more attacking style of play.

And despite the obviously daunting challenge in wait against their Premier League opposition on Sunday, Adams insisted there will be no changing tack for his men.

“Obviously without a doubt a team like Chelsea, whatever changes they make, will create a great deal of problems for any side,” said Adams.

“We will have to stick to the gameplan, but if we do that then we will also create opportunities for ourselves in the game.

“The challenge then is that, when those opportunities come along, how clinical can we be in front of goal.

“Our players must appreciate the skills and talents that they have and understand that we can certainly pose a few problems.

“So when we do cause those problems, it will be all about what we do with those chances.

“We’ve changed the style of play since last season, we have got a lot of attacking players who can create and score goals.

“That change has been great and I think it’s one the players have enjoyed.

“It’s going to be tough of course up at Chelsea, but it should be a great day out and one we can enjoy and where we can be competitive too.”

Defender Harry Davis revealed his relief at being able to return to training after the club’s 10-day shutdown as players and staff self-isolated following the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m delighted to be back and I’m sure my family are too because I think I was sending everyone mad at home,” Davis told Morecambe’s official club website.

“It’s great that we’re now preparing for the game, everyone is looking forward to it and it will be a great experience.

“We know it will be difficult but we will give it our all. The main aim is to do ourselves justice on the day, put in a good display and see where that takes us.”