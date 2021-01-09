Dundee United-St Johnstone called off due to frozen pitch

Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The game was called off just under two hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a second pitch inspection at Tannadice.
United wrote on Twitter: “After a pitch inspection by the match referee, today’s game has been postponed due to a small area of the pitch still not being sufficiently thawed out.”
The game has been rearranged for Tuesday evening with a 6.30pm kick-off.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe