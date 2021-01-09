Connor Hampson stunner steals point for Altrincham at Sutton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor Hampson’s stunning stoppage-time equaliser earned Altrincham a last-gasp 2-2 Vanarama National League draw with Sutton.

Toby Mullarkey put the visitors ahead after 16 minutes when he headed home an in-swinging cross from Matthew Kosylo.

But Sutton turned the game around with two goals in seven minutes.

David Ajiboye levelled after 33 minutes with a superb back-post header.

The home side then took the lead in the 40th minute when Isaac Olaofe fired home when the ball dropped for him from a corner.

Altrincham pressed after the interval as Jake Moult and Ryan Colclough both had efforts well saved by Dean Bouzanis.

And the equaliser came four minutes into stoppage time when Hampson rifled home from 30 yards.