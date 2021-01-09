John Sheridan hails Swindon’s performance at Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon manager John Sheridan was delighted with this team’s performance following their 3-2 victory at promotion-seeking Ipswich.

Two goals from former Norwich winger Diallang Jaiyesimi and a wonder strike from Scott Twine was enough for Swindon’s first win in seven league games to win, despite James Norwood and Alan Judge replying for Town.

It moved the Wiltshire club moved within a point of safety, while Ipswich fell out of the play-off places and down to eighth – one point adrift of the top six.

Sheridan also stressed that his side have to stay in the mix as teams around them are winning games and the players “have got to believe” that they can stay in Sky Bet League One.

“We know we are good enough to climb the table but it’s getting points we need to win games,” he said.

“Like previous games we have played well but just not picked anything up and I’m just pleased that we are going away with the three points.”

Speaking about Scott Twine’s goal he said: “It was a wonder strike and you won’t see many better goals than that, it was a tremendous strike.

“We have scored some good goals but the vulnerable part of the game for us is that we let in soft goals but to go away with the three points was the main thing, and it was a big plus for us and a good effort from the boys.

“We have got to stay in the mix because teams are winning games at the bottom and we have got to believe that we can stay in this division.”

Swindon took the lead when a cross from Dominic Thompson was headed home by Jaiyesimi in the 16th minute.

Ipswich drew level when Norwood got lucky when the ball struck him and went into net after coming off Swindon defender Paul Caddis.

But Swindon regained the lead during a seven-minute spell when Twine struck from 30 yards out and Jaiyesimi added a third when his cross found the back of the net.

Ipswich responded when Norwood picked out Judge in the six-yard box who tucked the ball past Travers late on but Swindon held on.

Ipswich assistant manager Stuart Taylor was disappointed with his side’s first-half display.

Taylor said: “The way we started in the first half wasn’t like us, almost unrecognisable in terms of how we want to go and play, what we looked for in training during the week.

“I thought in the second half we did much better. The last 20 minutes we were really good and it was more like us, there was a purpose about us, there was an intensity about us but we need to realise that that’s the way we need to start games.

“We didn’t do well first half but the second half was better and a positive was we got Flynn (Downes) and Norwood on in the second half.”