Chorley channel their inner Adele after FA Cup win – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Football

Lucas Leiva enjoyed Liverpool’s look back at his time on Merseyside.

Chorley’s players channeled their inner Adele to celebrate beating Derby.

Sunny Madrid?

Emotional stuff.

James Maddison was full of praise for his Leicester team-mate Marc Albrighton.

My brother man!!!! Best human being on the planet ❤️🤩 https://t.co/D5ApWiB1LW — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 9, 2021

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was happy to be back at Old Trafford for the club’s FA Cup clash with Watford.

Blessed to be breathing in the Old Trafford air like the old days!#mufc📸 @jakehumphrey pic.twitter.com/AmWQCHQeR5 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 9, 2021

Drinking coffee in Turkey?

Arsenal’s young star enjoyed his impact.

Sead Kolasinac enjoyed Schalke’s rare Bundesliga win.

Jeremie Aliadiere rolled back the years.

Jadon Sancho celebrated Borussia Dortmund’s victory at RB Leipzig.

And so did Erling Braut Haaland.

Cricket

Andrew Flintoff enjoyed the BBC’s coverage of Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Newcastle.

If Ben Stokes is impressed it must be good.

Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrated her 28th birthday.