Cheltenham come from behind to knock out Mansfield

Will Boyle’s extra-time header sent Cheltenham into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over League Two rivals Mansfield.

Boyle nodded in a long throw from Ben Tozer in the 110th minute to take the Robins past the third round for only the third time in their history.

Mansfield struck first, opening the scoring in the third minute through Stephen McLaughlin after an exchange of passes with Jordan Bowery.

Cheltenham pressed for a leveller for most of the first half, with Alfie May hitting the bar in the 16th minute after a free-kick from Chris Hussey.

It did not look to be May’s day in front of goal, but he curled home a fine leveller from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute after Ellis Chapman’s pass.

Josh Griffiths made a fine save to keep out Jamie Reid during the first period of extra-time and George Lapslie’s effort was deflected just wide as Mansfield nearly regained the lead.

But Boyle had the final say with his fourth goal of the season and Alex Addai was denied a third for the home side by Marek Stech’s block in the final seconds.