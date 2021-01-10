Spotlight on Marine as fairytale FA Cup run ends – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.

Football

Jamie Carragher wore his colours – all of them – to show support Marine in the FA Cup.

Love it @MarineAFC @ArlaCravendale! One day only 😅. Best of luck today, bring home the win for the city 🔴🟡⚫🔵 #ad #milkingit https://t.co/DPGiJINoQW pic.twitter.com/hIFePiHRBp — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 10, 2021 #MARTOT pic.twitter.com/8dmpOJRQp1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 10, 2021

Ian Wright and Dion Dublin bought virtual tickets for the game.

Got mine!!! See you later @MarineAFC. Here is the link if you'd like to purchase a virtual ticket – https://t.co/cyhvcF8hMO https://t.co/oLaafIr1eF pic.twitter.com/0wE9vTF4tk — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 10, 2021 Bought my ticket for the BIG GAME @MarineAFC so I’ll see you there! @BBCOne @BBCSport Co-Coms with Mr Guy Mowbray. Don’t forget yours lads #NoTicketNoEntry 🤪 @IanWright0 @alanshearer & @GaryLineker #MarineFC #FACup #MARTOT pic.twitter.com/Sle3f8iGS7 — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) January 10, 2021

Taking Marine’s tally past 20,000.

Fans lined the streets to get a glimpse of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Pointless host Richard Osman made a joke about Homes Under the Hammer presenter Dublin, who commentated on the tie.

Dion Dublin must be itching to go into one of those houses. #MARTOT — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 10, 2021

The eighth-tier side bowed out on a night they will never forget

FULL TIME: Marine 0-5 Spurs. ATTENDANCE: 30,697 (virtual tickets). Absolutely fantastic support. Thank you, football world and @SpursOfficial. We will never forget it. #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021

And nor will Tottenham’s Alfie Devine.

𝟭𝟲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 and 𝟭𝟲𝟯 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 old. Our youngest 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 goalscorer ✨#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2dULHEminW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2021

Elsewhere, James Milner gave us this week’s music chart.

Leeds fan Monty took a leaf out of Bielsa’s book.

Mark Wright made his Crawley debut in the shock win over Leeds.

Looks familiar! 👀@MarkWright_ makes his #EmiratesFACup Third Round debut for @crawleytown in their victory over Leeds United this afternoon 👏 pic.twitter.com/mWHElgiFgr — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021

Which Town revelled in.

IT IS OVER! REDS 3-0 LEEDS UNITED WE ARE MASSIVE. #TownTeamTogether 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QzV85twPem — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) January 10, 2021

Soccer Aid’s social team was delighted with Wright’s debut – he has made several appearances for England in the charity match over the years.

Scott McTominay has come a long way.

Mason Mount celebrated his birthday.

Declan Rice wished his best mate well.

Mohamed Salah flexed his muscles.

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to get his first win at PSG.

Scott Twine continued his personal goal of the season contest.

An absolute 𝑺𝑪𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑹 from Swindon Town's Scott Twine yesterday! 👀🚀 What a hit! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbXywZBErP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2021

Cricket

James Anderson and Joe Root had a net in Sri Lanka.

Having a hit with @root66. More WACA than Wimbledon 🎾 pic.twitter.com/excO2SUMyy — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 10, 2021 30-0 😂 pic.twitter.com/bn7tMESpXa — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 10, 2021

Stuart Broad enjoyed Jack Wildermuth’s ‘celebrappeal’ in the Big Bash League.

A solid 9/10 that https://t.co/bE683KHuy1 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 10, 2021

Virat Kohli condemned the alleged racist abuse of India’s Mohammed Siraj by Australia fans in Sydney.

Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021 The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

You’re not in South Africa now KP!

Quite cold, isn’t it? ❄️🇬🇧 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 10, 2021

What a view!

Tennis

Maria Sakkari is making waves in Abu Dhabi

Baby steps for Sabine Lisicki.

This weeks accomplishment:Walking more & more steps without crutches! Still a bit wobbly & stiff but it feels so good to do steps without crutches 😃#onestepatatime #acl #recovery #exhausted #happy #weekend pic.twitter.com/dBpagAZX2Z — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) January 10, 2021

Angelique Kerber prep continued.