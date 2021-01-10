Merseyside Police insist ‘vast majority’ of people did not break Covid-19 rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Merseyside Police insisted the “vast majority” of people did not break coronavirus rules as they gathered outside Marine’s stadium ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham.

Hundreds of fans turned out, largely in close proximity and seemingly at odds with social-distancing measures, to welcome the teams’ arrivals at Rosset Park Stadium for the third-round clash, which was won 5-0 by the Premier League side.

But Superintendent Andy Rankine said in a statement: “Officers are in Crosby this afternoon (Sunday 10 January) ahead of Marine FC’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

“A small gathering took place ahead of the arrival of the team coaches, and road closures were put in place to facilitate this arrival safely. The vast majority of people present were adhering to social-distancing measures and those who were not were advised by officers.

“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will always strive to encourage people to disperse and go home peacefully.

“But where we face blatant breaches of legislation, people ignoring the restrictions and even obstructing police from carrying out their duty, our officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

“Those attending have now left the area and we hope everyone enjoys the occasion safely at home.”