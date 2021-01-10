TOWIE star Mark Wright ‘will never forget’ professional debut in Crawley cup win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reality television star Mark Wright hailed a day he “will never forget” after making his debut as a professional footballer at the age of 33.

Wright, who starred in The Only Way Is Essex, came on as a substitute in stoppage time for Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley during their shock 3-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Leeds.

He signed for Crawley on a non-contract basis on December 14, marking a sensational return to a club where he made nine appearances and scored once during the 2006-07 season before finding fame.

He wrote on Instagram: “A day I will never forget!! Today at 33, after much hard work and hours of extra training to make it possible, even if it was for a few minutes, I made my professional debut against the giants Leeds United.

“To make it even more special my brother and best pal also made his debut for @officialcrawleytownfc today, to do this with him will be a moment our whole family will cherish forever.”

Crawley recorded arguably the greatest result in their history thanks to second-half strikes from Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Crawley stunned their Premier League opponents on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Wright’s younger brother Josh made his second Crawley debut during the match as the Red Devils reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2012.

Wright added: “However most importantly, the boys that started that game were absolutely incredible, they beat a very strong Leeds United team 3-0 and every single one of them were sensational.

“I’m very proud to call myself a Crawley player. Thank you for all your support.”